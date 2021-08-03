Klamath Falls diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.20

(KLAMATH FALLS, OR) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.20 in the greater Klamath Falls area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Klamath Falls area on Tuesday, found that C&C Gas Mini Mart at 3435 Shasta Wayhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.59 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 3730 Us-97 N, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.79

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.70, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

C&C Gas Mini Mart 3435 Shasta Way, Klamath Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

Fred Meyer 2655 Shasta Way, Klamath Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.63 $ 3.83 $ 3.98 $ 3.65

Pilot 3817 Us-97N, Klamath Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.65 card card $ 3.63 $ 4.06 $ 4.28 $ 3.71

Ray's Market 4237 Greensprings Dr, Klamath Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.65 $ -- $ -- $ 3.65

FuelGood 3320 Washburn Way, Klamath Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.77 $ 3.97 $ 4.17 $ 3.67 card card $ 3.83 $ 4.03 $ 4.23 $ 3.73

Sinclair 4449 Homedale Rd, Klamath Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.98 $ 4.17 $ 3.77

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.