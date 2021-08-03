Klamath Falls diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.20
(KLAMATH FALLS, OR) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.20 in the greater Klamath Falls area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Klamath Falls area on Tuesday, found that C&C Gas Mini Mart at 3435 Shasta Wayhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.59 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 3730 Us-97 N, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.79
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.70, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.63
$3.83
$3.98
$3.65
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.65
|card
card$3.63
$4.06
$4.28
$3.71
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.65
$--
$--
$3.65
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.77
$3.97
$4.17
$3.67
|card
card$3.83
$4.03
$4.23
$3.73
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$3.98
$4.17
$3.77
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
