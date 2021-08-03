Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Klamath Falls, OR

Klamath Falls diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.20

Posted by 
Klamath Falls News Beat
Klamath Falls News Beat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49cbtP_0bGL8ile00

(KLAMATH FALLS, OR) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.20 in the greater Klamath Falls area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Klamath Falls area on Tuesday, found that C&C Gas Mini Mart at 3435 Shasta Wayhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.59 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 3730 Us-97 N, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.79

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.70, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

C&C Gas Mini Mart

3435 Shasta Way, Klamath Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$3.59

Fred Meyer

2655 Shasta Way, Klamath Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.63
$3.83
$3.98
$3.65

Pilot

3817 Us-97N, Klamath Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.65
card
card$3.63
$4.06
$4.28
$3.71

Ray's Market

4237 Greensprings Dr, Klamath Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.65
$--
$--
$3.65

FuelGood

3320 Washburn Way, Klamath Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.77
$3.97
$4.17
$3.67
card
card$3.83
$4.03
$4.23
$3.73

Sinclair

4449 Homedale Rd, Klamath Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$3.98
$4.17
$3.77

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Klamath Falls News Beat

Klamath Falls News Beat

Klamath Falls, OR
83
Followers
130
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Klamath Falls News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Klamath Falls, OR
Klamath Falls, OR
Traffic
Local
Oregon Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#C C Gas Mini Mart#Chevron At 3730
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
TrafficWTAJ

Average US gas price rises 2 cents per gallon to $3.22

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline rose 2 cents over the past two weeks to $3.22 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that gas supply is abundant, which could keep prices from spiking further. The price at the pump...
TrafficDaily News

Increased demand for gasoline leaves Americans paying more at the pump

Fueled by a pandemic that left them stir crazy, folks are hitting the road at a robust pace this summer, driving up the demand for gasoline. At 10 million barrels per day, gasoline demand set an Energy Information Administration record last week, according to the AAA auto club. The nearly 1 million barrel-per-day jump in demand pushed the U.S. average price at the pump to $3.14 per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline.
TrafficFOXBusiness

Are gasoline prices finally falling?

Prices at the gas pump are finally easing up, driven by the sudden rise in coronavirus cases coupled with OPEC's increase in oil production, according to an industry expert. The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. is about $3.14, down 2.9 cents per gallon from last week, according to data from GasBuddy, which analyzes more than 150,000 gas stations nationwide.
TrafficFOXBusiness

Gas prices hits record $3.15 a gallon amid oil price surge

Americans are paying an average of $3.15 per gallon for gas — the most in seven years — as the economy reopens and people hit the road in droves. At $3.147 a gallon, the average national price of regular unleaded gasoline is now nearly $1 higher than where it was this time last year, according to data from the American Automobile Association.
TrafficPosted by
WJON

Gas Prices Steady as Demand Remains High

UNDATED -- Gas prices dipped slightly. GasBuddy.com says gas prices in Minnesota have fallen .5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3. Gas prices in the state are 5.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 92 cents a gallon higher than a year ago. The...
Trafficagfax.com

Fuel Report: Diesel, Gas Prices Down Slightly

The U.S. average diesel fuel price decreased less than 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.34 per gallon on July 26, 92 cents higher than a year ago. The Midwest price decreased nearly 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.26 per gallon, and the Gulf Coast and East Coast prices each decreased less than 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.08 per gallon and $3.31 per gallon, respectively. The Rocky Mountain price increased more than 1 cent to $3.65 per gallon, and the West Coast price increased nearly 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.93 per gallon.
Virginia Statewsvaonline.com

Virginia gas prices steady

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WSVA) – A downturn in gas prices was short-lived according to the folks who keep a keen eye on the situation. GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan says continued strong gasoline demand in the U.S. has pushed oil prices back up after a brief lull. Here...
TrafficOrange Leader

See where gas prices are headed after U.S. gasoline demand hits new high

Average gas prices in most states finally drifted lower in the last week with oil prices struggling under the weight of a rise in new COVID cases thanks to the Delta variant and OPEC’s increase in oil production. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, consumers aren’t yet...
TrafficBirmingham Star

Steep fuel prices announced for this week

The petrol price will increase by 91 cents per litre (c/l) in August, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) said. The DMRE on Saturday issued a statement indicating steep fuel hikes next month - among the main drivers include an increase in the Brent crude oil price from $73 per barrel to $74 per barrel, as well as an increase in international petroleum product prices, depreciation of the rand exchange rate and the implementation of a slate levy of 6.58c/l. The slate levy is a mechanism implemented to finance under recovery by the South African petroleum industry.
Traffic1380kcim.com

Natural Gas Prices Now Averaging Over $4 Per MMbtu Across The State

Natural gas prices are now over $4 on average after another increase this past week. As of Wednesday, the reported prices rose by $.17 at the Henry Hub and is now at $4.14 per MMbtu. Two retail fuels held steady while one dropped by a dime. AAA of Iowa reports the average price of unleaded gasoline across the state has remained at $3, which is $.95 higher than last year and $.19 lower than the national average, which saw a $.03 increase over the week. Diesel prices were also unchanged at $3.12 per gallon, $.91 higher than a year ago and $.17 less than the national average. Wholesale ethanol is the only reported fuel that saw a price decrease, down $.10 to $2.22 per gallon.
Trafficfoxnebraska.com

Gas prices lower from last week but still remain high

If your car needs to be gassed up, now might be the time to do it. The national average for a gallon of gas has fallen, but it still remains high. On average, a gallon of gas costs three dollars and 15 cents. This is down one cent from last...
Trafficthelakewoodscoop.com

National Gas Price Average Up 40% since Start of the Year

Following the July 4th holiday weekend, the gas average in New Jersey has continued to rise, up another two cents since last week. In its latest weekly report, new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed gas demand jumped last week. The estimated rate, which will likely be revised in a few months after verified data is available, is the highest weekly gas demand estimate released by EIA since 1991 and only reflects one day of the Independence Day holiday weekend.
Traffic1380kcim.com

Fuel Prices Remain Steady Across The Board For The Past Week

Fuel prices across the board remained relatively steady over the past week with the only increase seen in natural gas. According to AAA Iowa, as of Wednesday the average price of unleaded gasoline across the state remained at $3 per gallon. This is $.94 higher than last year and $.16 lower than the national average. Retail diesel prices were also unchanged at $3.12, $.90 higher than a year ago and $.15 lower than the national average. Wholesale ethanol remains at $2.32 per gallon. Natural gas prices had seen sizeable increases over the past several weeks, but only rose $.03 at the Henry Hub over the course of the past week and currently sits at $3.97 per MMbtu.
TrafficBirmingham Star

Another big jump in fuel prices on the cards in August

Consumers can expect a hefty increase on all fuel types in August due to an increase in import prices, the Automobile Association said on Friday. The AA - which does not itself regulate fuel prices - said it expected a jump of around 83 cents a litre higher for petrol, 48 cents a litre for diesel, and 48 cents for illuminating paraffin.
TrafficArkansas Online

More traveling drives gasoline prices to highest since 2014

More people were hitting the road during the first half of 2021, with demand driving gasoline prices to their highest levels since 2014, according to a news release from the University of Arkansas System's Agriculture Division. The July 29 report by the U.S. Department of Energy, Energy Information Administration, showed...
Trafficksro.com

Gas Prices Still Rising Across The Nation

Gas prices are a half-cent higher this morning. The Triple-A survey shows the national average price for regular is three dollars and 16-point-six cents a gallon. That’s the highest in more than a week and nearly six cents higher than a month ago. The most expensive gas in the country took a big jump as the statewide average in California is four-34-point-six cents a gallon. That’s more than a cent and-a-half higher than yesterday.
Trafficoilandgas360.com

Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 36 Bcf

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 36 Bcf as of July 23, 2021. Working gas in storage was 2,714 Bcf as of Friday, July 23, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 36 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 523 Bcf less than last year at this time and 168 Bcf below the five-year average of 2,882 Bcf.
Trafficstjohnsource.com

DLCA Informs Public of Fuel Price Survey and Rack Rates as of August 2

Commissioner Richard Evangelista of the Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs is notifying the public of its latest territorywide fuel price survey findings that was conducted on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, on St. Croix, St. Thomas and St. John. Fuel surveys are designed to inform consumers of the most affordable fuel prices throughout the territory. The fuel survey results and rack rates are included for comparative viewing and transparency.
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: New Payments Will Be Reaching Soon

While it seems pretty improbable that another stimulus check would be coming soon, most states have taken matters into their hands. Several states have been doing their best to make sure that the existing stimulus packages have been evenly distributed- with several states providing almost 200 billion dollars. This money...

Comments / 0

Community Policy