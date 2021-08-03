Survey of Zanesville diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.44
(ZANESVILLE, OH) You could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon on diesel in Zanesville, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Zanesville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.1, at Sam's Club at 3724 Northpointe Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.54, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 605 Sonora Rd.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.34, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$--
$3.19
$3.10
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.13
$3.40
$3.13
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.13
$3.53
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.08
$--
$--
$3.33
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$3.35
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
