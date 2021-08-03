Cancel
Zanesville, OH

Survey of Zanesville diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.44

Posted by 
Zanesville News Flash
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lomxm_0bGL8g0C00

(ZANESVILLE, OH) You could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon on diesel in Zanesville, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Zanesville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.1, at Sam's Club at 3724 Northpointe Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.54, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 605 Sonora Rd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.34, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sam's Club

3724 Northpointe Dr, Zanesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$--
$3.19
$3.10

Speedway

111 Maysville Ave, Zanesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.13
$3.40
$3.13

BellStores

727 Pershing Road, Zanesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.13
$3.53
$3.19

Marathon

2497 E Pike, Zanesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.25

Shell

2655 W Pike, Zanesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.08
$--
$--
$3.33

Certified

1402 W Main St, Zanesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$3.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Zanesville News Flash

Zanesville, OH
ABOUT

With Zanesville News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

