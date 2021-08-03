Survey of Zanesville diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.44

(ZANESVILLE, OH) You could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon on diesel in Zanesville, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Zanesville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.1, at Sam's Club at 3724 Northpointe Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.54, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 605 Sonora Rd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.34, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sam's Club 3724 Northpointe Dr, Zanesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ 3.19 $ 3.10

Speedway 111 Maysville Ave, Zanesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.13 $ 3.40 $ 3.13

BellStores 727 Pershing Road, Zanesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.13 $ 3.53 $ 3.19

Marathon 2497 E Pike, Zanesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Shell 2655 W Pike, Zanesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ -- $ -- $ 3.33

Certified 1402 W Main St, Zanesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.