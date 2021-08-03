Diesel: Twin Falls's cheapest, according to survey

(TWIN FALLS, ID) You could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on diesel in Twin Falls, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Twin Falls area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.85, at Walmart at 252 Cheney Dr W. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.09, listed at Flying J at 5350 Us-93.

The average price across the greater Twin Falls area was $3.94, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Walmart 252 Cheney Dr W, Twin Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.94 $ 4.05 $ 3.85

Fred Meyer 705 Blue Lakes Blvd, Twin Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.83 $ -- $ 4.14 $ 3.88

Maverik 8838 Blue Lakes Blvd. North, Twin Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.83 $ 3.93 $ 4.13 $ 3.88

Chevron 108 Addison Ave W, Twin Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 3.89

Phillips 66 240 Addison Ave W, Twin Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ 4.00 $ 4.15 $ 3.89

Sinclair 315 Addison Ave W, Twin Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ 4.00 $ 4.15 $ 3.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.