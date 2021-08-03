Diesel: Twin Falls's cheapest, according to survey
(TWIN FALLS, ID) You could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on diesel in Twin Falls, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Twin Falls area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.85, at Walmart at 252 Cheney Dr W. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.09, listed at Flying J at 5350 Us-93.
The average price across the greater Twin Falls area was $3.94, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$3.94
$4.05
$3.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.83
$--
$4.14
$3.88
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.83
$3.93
$4.13
$3.88
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.85
$4.05
$4.25
$3.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.85
$4.00
$4.15
$3.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.85
$4.00
$4.15
$3.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
