Princeton diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.30
(PRINCETON, NJ) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.30 if you’re buying diesel in Princeton, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Princeton area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at Valero at 4217 Us-1 S. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Lukoil at 3513 Us-1 S.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.30, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.05
$3.55
$3.75
$3.09
|card
card$3.15
$3.65
$3.85
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.13
$3.43
$3.63
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.13
$--
$--
$3.31
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.21
$--
$--
$3.35
|card
card$3.21
$3.46
$3.56
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.17
$3.79
$3.89
$3.39
|card
card$3.27
$3.89
$3.99
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.25
$3.55
$3.75
$3.39
|card
card$3.35
$3.65
$3.85
$3.39
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
