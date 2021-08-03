Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Princeton, NJ

Princeton diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.30

Posted by 
Princeton News Beat
Princeton News Beat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33gwAj_0bGL8eEk00

(PRINCETON, NJ) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.30 if you’re buying diesel in Princeton, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Princeton area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at Valero at 4217 Us-1 S. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Lukoil at 3513 Us-1 S.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.30, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Valero

4217 Us-1 S, Monmouth Junction
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.05
$3.55
$3.75
$3.09
card
card$3.15
$3.65
$3.85
$3.09

Exxon

4150 Us-1 N, Monmouth Junction
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.13
$3.43
$3.63
$3.19

Shell

1251 Us-206 N, Skillman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.13
$--
$--
$3.31

Sunoco

3729 Us-1 S, Princeton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.21
$--
$--
$3.35
card
card$3.21
$3.46
$3.56
$3.35

Lukoil

3513 Us-1 S, Princeton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.17
$3.79
$3.89
$3.39
card
card$3.27
$3.89
$3.99
$3.39

Shell

2951 Us-1 S, Lawrence Township
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.25
$3.55
$3.75
$3.39
card
card$3.35
$3.65
$3.85
$3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Princeton News Beat

Princeton News Beat

Princeton, NJ
14
Followers
133
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Princeton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Princeton, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Lukoil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
TrafficWTAJ

Average US gas price rises 2 cents per gallon to $3.22

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline rose 2 cents over the past two weeks to $3.22 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that gas supply is abundant, which could keep prices from spiking further. The price at the pump...
Trafficthelakewoodscoop.com

National Gas Price Average Up 40% since Start of the Year

Following the July 4th holiday weekend, the gas average in New Jersey has continued to rise, up another two cents since last week. In its latest weekly report, new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed gas demand jumped last week. The estimated rate, which will likely be revised in a few months after verified data is available, is the highest weekly gas demand estimate released by EIA since 1991 and only reflects one day of the Independence Day holiday weekend.
TrafficFOXBusiness

Gas prices hits record $3.15 a gallon amid oil price surge

Americans are paying an average of $3.15 per gallon for gas — the most in seven years — as the economy reopens and people hit the road in droves. At $3.147 a gallon, the average national price of regular unleaded gasoline is now nearly $1 higher than where it was this time last year, according to data from the American Automobile Association.
TrafficPosted by
MIX 94.9

Gas Prices Steady as Demand Remains High

UNDATED -- Gas prices dipped slightly. GasBuddy.com says gas prices in Minnesota have fallen .5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3. Gas prices in the state are 5.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 92 cents a gallon higher than a year ago. The...
Traffic1380kcim.com

Natural Gas Prices Now Averaging Over $4 Per MMbtu Across The State

Natural gas prices are now over $4 on average after another increase this past week. As of Wednesday, the reported prices rose by $.17 at the Henry Hub and is now at $4.14 per MMbtu. Two retail fuels held steady while one dropped by a dime. AAA of Iowa reports the average price of unleaded gasoline across the state has remained at $3, which is $.95 higher than last year and $.19 lower than the national average, which saw a $.03 increase over the week. Diesel prices were also unchanged at $3.12 per gallon, $.91 higher than a year ago and $.17 less than the national average. Wholesale ethanol is the only reported fuel that saw a price decrease, down $.10 to $2.22 per gallon.
Trafficagfax.com

Fuel Report: Slight Increases in Diesel, Gas Prices

The U.S. average diesel fuel price increased less than 1 cent to $3.34 per gallon on July 12, 90 cents higher than a year ago. The Rocky Mountain price increased nearly 8 cents to $3.59 per gallon, the West Coast price increased nearly 1 cent to $3.91 per gallon, and the Gulf Coast and East Coast prices each increased nearly 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.08 per gallon and $3.31 per gallon, respectively. The Midwest price decreased less than 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.26 per gallon.
TrafficDaily News

Increased demand for gasoline leaves Americans paying more at the pump

Fueled by a pandemic that left them stir crazy, folks are hitting the road at a robust pace this summer, driving up the demand for gasoline. At 10 million barrels per day, gasoline demand set an Energy Information Administration record last week, according to the AAA auto club. The nearly 1 million barrel-per-day jump in demand pushed the U.S. average price at the pump to $3.14 per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline.
TrafficFOXBusiness

Are gasoline prices finally falling?

Prices at the gas pump are finally easing up, driven by the sudden rise in coronavirus cases coupled with OPEC's increase in oil production, according to an industry expert. The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. is about $3.14, down 2.9 cents per gallon from last week, according to data from GasBuddy, which analyzes more than 150,000 gas stations nationwide.
Trafficdallassun.com

Steep fuel prices announced for next week

The petrol price will increase by 91 cents per litre (c/l) in August, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) said. The DMRE on Saturday issued a statement indicating steep fuel hikes next month - among the main drivers include an increase in the Brent crude oil price from $73 per barrel to $74 per barrel, as well as an increase in international petroleum product prices, depreciation of the rand exchange rate and the implementation of a slate levy.
TrafficCitizen Tribune

Gas prices drop 2.1 cents in state

Tennessee gas prices have fallen 2.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.83/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Gas prices in Tennessee are 2.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 94.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Tennessee is priced at $2.09/g today while the most expensive is $3.44/g, a difference of $1.35/g.
TrafficOrange Leader

See where gas prices are headed after U.S. gasoline demand hits new high

Average gas prices in most states finally drifted lower in the last week with oil prices struggling under the weight of a rise in new COVID cases thanks to the Delta variant and OPEC’s increase in oil production. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, consumers aren’t yet...
Trafficagfax.com

Fuel Report: Diesel, Gas Over 90 Cents Higher Than Last Year

The U.S. average diesel fuel price increased nearly 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.34 per gallon on July 19, 91 cents higher than a year ago. The Rocky Mountain price increased 4 cents to $3.63 per gallon, the West Coast price increased more than 2 cents to $3.93 per gallon, and the Midwest price increased less than 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.26 per gallon. The East Coast and Gulf Coast prices were unchanged, remaining at $3.31 per gallon and $3.08 per gallon, respectively.
Traffickurv.com

AAA Texas: Statewide Gas Price Up Three Cents From Last Week

The Triple-A Texas Weekend Gas Watch says the statewide average gas price in Texas is two-84 a gallon for regular unleaded. That price is up three-cents from a week ago, and is 93-cents higher than a year ago. The national average is three-16. Gas demand is down sharply from the holiday weekend, but crude oil prices are above 70-dollars a barrel. Pump prices will likely remain high throughout the summer driving season.
TrafficPosted by
MarketWatch

Natural-gas prices hold gains as EIA reports a weekly supply climb of 36 billion cubic feet

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 36 billion cubic feet for the week ended July 23. On average, analysts forecast an increase of 40 billion cubic feet, according to a poll conducted by S&P Global Platts. Total stocks now stand at 2.714 trillion cubic feet, down 523 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 168 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, September natural gas continued to trade higher, up 4.2 cents, or 1.1%, at $4.01 per million British thermal units.
TrafficNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

AAA Texas Reports Rising Gas Prices as Demand Remains Strong

The heat index is not the only thing going up in Texas, as AAA reports an increase in gasoline prices due to high demand this summer. Currently, the average gas price in Texas is $2.84 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel making it 93 cents more per gallon compared to last year.
Trafficnaturalgasworld.com

Tipping the global gas balance [Gas in Transition]

Competition between Europe and Asia for LNG pushed short-term gas prices up to near-record levels on either side of the globe, with winter still months away. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 4]. by: William Powell. In its quarterly gas market report July 6, the Paris-based International Energy Agency (IEA)...
TrafficArkansas Online

More traveling drives gasoline prices to highest since 2014

More people were hitting the road during the first half of 2021, with demand driving gasoline prices to their highest levels since 2014, according to a news release from the University of Arkansas System's Agriculture Division. The July 29 report by the U.S. Department of Energy, Energy Information Administration, showed...
Valdosta, GAValdosta Daily Times

Gas prices slip slightly

VALDOSTA — Gasoline prices in Lowndes County slipped slightly during the last week, in line with state and national trends. The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the county early in the week was $2.93, down a penny from the previous week, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
Trafficstjohnsource.com

DLCA Informs Public of Fuel Price Survey and Rack Rates as of August 2

Commissioner Richard Evangelista of the Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs is notifying the public of its latest territorywide fuel price survey findings that was conducted on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, on St. Croix, St. Thomas and St. John. Fuel surveys are designed to inform consumers of the most affordable fuel prices throughout the territory. The fuel survey results and rack rates are included for comparative viewing and transparency.

Comments / 0

Community Policy