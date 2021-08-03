Cancel
Enid, OK

Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Enid

Enid Updates
Enid Updates
 3 days ago
(ENID, OK) Savings of as much as $0.52 per gallon on diesel were available in the Enid area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Enid area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.81, at D&T Convenience at 368 E Willow Rd . By comparison, the most expensive was $3.33, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 4104 East Randolph.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.01, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

D&T Convenience

368 E Willow Rd , Enid
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.70
$--
$--
$2.81

Valero

424 N Van Buren St, Enid
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.89

Phillips 66

1606 W Willow Rd, Enid
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.89

Phillips 66

3206 S Van Buren St, Enid
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.89

Casey's

206 N Oakwood, Enid
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.19
$2.93

Phillips 66

1005 E Garriot Rd, Enid
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.89
$3.04
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Enid, OK
ABOUT

With Enid Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

