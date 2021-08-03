Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Enid

(ENID, OK) Savings of as much as $0.52 per gallon on diesel were available in the Enid area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Enid area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.81, at D&T Convenience at 368 E Willow Rd . By comparison, the most expensive was $3.33, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 4104 East Randolph.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.01, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

D&T Convenience 368 E Willow Rd , Enid

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.70 $ -- $ -- $ 2.81

Valero 424 N Van Buren St, Enid

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Phillips 66 1606 W Willow Rd, Enid

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Phillips 66 3206 S Van Buren St, Enid

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Casey's 206 N Oakwood, Enid

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.19 $ 2.93

Phillips 66 1005 E Garriot Rd, Enid

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.89 $ 3.04 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.