Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Enid
(ENID, OK) Savings of as much as $0.52 per gallon on diesel were available in the Enid area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Enid area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.81, at D&T Convenience at 368 E Willow Rd . By comparison, the most expensive was $3.33, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 4104 East Randolph.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.01, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.70
$--
$--
$2.81
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.19
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$2.89
$3.04
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
