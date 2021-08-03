Grand Island diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.00 savings at cheapest station
(GRAND ISLAND, NE) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Grand Island, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Grand Island area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at Casey's at 1404 W 2Nd St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Casey's at 1404 W 2Nd St.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.09, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$3.49
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$3.49
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
