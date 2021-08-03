Lumberton diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.48 savings at cheapest station
(LUMBERTON, NC) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.48 in the greater Lumberton area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Lumberton area on Tuesday, found that Go Gas at 2605 W 5Th Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.03 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was BP at 100 Wintergreen Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.51
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.19, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$3.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$3.56
$3.12
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.55
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.54
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.96
$--
$3.56
$3.20
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
