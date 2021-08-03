Lumberton diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.48 savings at cheapest station

(LUMBERTON, NC) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.48 in the greater Lumberton area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Lumberton area on Tuesday, found that Go Gas at 2605 W 5Th Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.03 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was BP at 100 Wintergreen Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.51

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.19, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Go Gas 2605 W 5Th St, Lumberton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 3.03

Marathon 3905 Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Lumberton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

BP 2801 N Roberts Ave, Lumberton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ 3.56 $ 3.12

Sunoco 2887 E Elizabethtown, Lumberton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.55 $ 3.19

Sun-Do 5111 Fayetteville Rd, Lumberton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.54 $ 3.19

Liberty 2759 N Roberts Ave , Lumberton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ -- $ 3.56 $ 3.20

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.