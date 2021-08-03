Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Eagle Pass stations charging $0.43 extra

(EAGLE PASS, TX) You could be saving up to $0.43 per gallon on diesel in Eagle Pass, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Eagle Pass area on Tuesday, found that H-E-B at 2135 E Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.92 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Exxon at 3002 Us-57, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.35

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.05, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

H-E-B 2135 E Main St, Eagle Pass

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 2.98 $ 3.27 $ 2.92

Valero 2173 El Indio Hwy, Eagle Pass

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.94

Stripes 2093 Veterans Blvd, Eagle Pass

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.05 $ -- $ 2.95

Valero 2757 N Veterans Blvd, Eagle Pass

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.11 $ 3.41 $ 2.97

Valero 4377 El Indio Hwy, Eagle Pass

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Shell 2195 E Main St, Eagle Pass

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.04

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.