Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Eagle Pass stations charging $0.43 extra
(EAGLE PASS, TX) You could be saving up to $0.43 per gallon on diesel in Eagle Pass, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Eagle Pass area on Tuesday, found that H-E-B at 2135 E Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.92 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Exxon at 3002 Us-57, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.35
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.05, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$2.98
$3.27
$2.92
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$3.05
$--
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.11
$3.41
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$3.04
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
