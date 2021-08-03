Cancel
Eagle Pass, TX

Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Eagle Pass stations charging $0.43 extra

Eagle Pass News Flash
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=444HAA_0bGL8ahq00

(EAGLE PASS, TX) You could be saving up to $0.43 per gallon on diesel in Eagle Pass, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Eagle Pass area on Tuesday, found that H-E-B at 2135 E Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.92 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Exxon at 3002 Us-57, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.35

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.05, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

H-E-B

2135 E Main St, Eagle Pass
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$2.98
$3.27
$2.92

Valero

2173 El Indio Hwy, Eagle Pass
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.94

Stripes

2093 Veterans Blvd, Eagle Pass
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$3.05
$--
$2.95

Valero

2757 N Veterans Blvd, Eagle Pass
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.11
$3.41
$2.97

Valero

4377 El Indio Hwy, Eagle Pass
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$--
$--
$2.99

Shell

2195 E Main St, Eagle Pass
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$3.04

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Eagle Pass News Flash

Eagle Pass, TX
ABOUT

With Eagle Pass News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

