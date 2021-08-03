Cancel
Findlay, OH

Findlay diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.26

Findlay Times
Findlay Times
 3 days ago
(FINDLAY, OH) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.26 depending on where in Findlay they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Findlay area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at Speedway at 752 Trenton Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.35, listed at Casey's at 1403 N Main St.

The average price across the greater Findlay area was $3.22, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Speedway

752 Trenton Ave, Findlay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.21
$3.48
$3.09

S&G

800 Trenton Ave, Findlay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.21
$3.42
$3.09

Murphy USA

1181 Trenton Ave, Findlay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.12
$3.42
$3.09

Shell

1100 Trenton Ave, Findlay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.20
$3.32
$3.69
$3.09

Marathon

1220 Tiffin Ave, Findlay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.91
$--
$--
$3.10
card
card$2.97
$3.32
$3.67
$3.29

Marathon

100 Crystal Ave, Findlay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.54
$3.89
$3.13

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

