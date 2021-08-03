Findlay diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.26

(FINDLAY, OH) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.26 depending on where in Findlay they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Findlay area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at Speedway at 752 Trenton Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.35, listed at Casey's at 1403 N Main St.

The average price across the greater Findlay area was $3.22, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Speedway 752 Trenton Ave, Findlay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.21 $ 3.48 $ 3.09

S&G 800 Trenton Ave, Findlay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.21 $ 3.42 $ 3.09

Murphy USA 1181 Trenton Ave, Findlay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ 3.09

Shell 1100 Trenton Ave, Findlay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.20 $ 3.32 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Marathon 1220 Tiffin Ave, Findlay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.91 $ -- $ -- $ 3.10 card card $ 2.97 $ 3.32 $ 3.67 $ 3.29

Marathon 100 Crystal Ave, Findlay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.54 $ 3.89 $ 3.13

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.