Thirsty truck? Here's Helena's cheapest diesel
(HELENA, MT) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.06 depending on where in Helena they fuel up.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Helena area on Tuesday, found that Safeway at 611 N Montana Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.33 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Exxon at 1202 Prospect Ave , which listed a per-gallon price of $3.39
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.37, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$--
$3.33
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.24
$3.54
$3.74
$3.33
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.54
$3.74
$3.33
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.59
$3.95
$3.34
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.59
$3.95
$3.34
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.69
$3.34
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0