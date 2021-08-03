Thirsty truck? Here's Helena's cheapest diesel

(HELENA, MT) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.06 depending on where in Helena they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Helena area on Tuesday, found that Safeway at 611 N Montana Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.33 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Exxon at 1202 Prospect Ave , which listed a per-gallon price of $3.39

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.37, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Safeway 611 N Montana Ave, Helena

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.33

Conoco 1822 E Custer Ave, Helena

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.74 $ 3.33

Exxon 418 W Main St, East Helena

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.54 $ 3.74 $ 3.33

Exxon 1721 Cedar St, Helena

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.95 $ 3.34

Conoco 1701 Cedar St, Helena

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.95 $ 3.34

Cenex 720 West Custer Ave, Helena

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.34

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.