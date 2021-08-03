Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Auburn

(AUBURN, AL) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.57 if you’re buying diesel in Auburn, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Auburn area on Tuesday, found that Walmart Neighborhood Market at 2047 E Univeristy Drhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.82 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Miller's Gas & Grocery at 5321 Al-14 W, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.39

The average price across the greater Auburn area was $2.93, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Walmart Neighborhood Market 2047 E Univeristy Dr, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.82

Sam's Club 2335 Bent Creek Rd, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ 3.10 $ 2.82

Circle K 3902 Pepperell Pkwy, Opelika

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 3.06 $ 3.36 $ 2.83

Kroger 2450 Enterprise Dr, Opelika

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.84

Mapco 2393 E University Dr, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 2.85

Texaco 1700 Opelika Rd, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.14 $ 3.54 $ 2.86

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.