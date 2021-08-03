Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Auburn
(AUBURN, AL) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.57 if you’re buying diesel in Auburn, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Auburn area on Tuesday, found that Walmart Neighborhood Market at 2047 E Univeristy Drhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.82 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Miller's Gas & Grocery at 5321 Al-14 W, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.39
The average price across the greater Auburn area was $2.93, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$2.82
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$3.10
$2.82
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$3.06
$3.36
$2.83
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.84
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$3.14
$3.54
$2.86
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0