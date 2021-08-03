Diesel lookout: $0.13 savings at cheapest Greenwood station
(GREENWOOD, SC) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.13 if you’re buying diesel in Greenwood, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Greenwood area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Marathon at 1208 Bypass Sc-72 Ne. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.12, listed at Valero at 671 E Cambridge Ave.
The average price across the greater Greenwood area was $3.06, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$2.99
$3.19
$2.99
|card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.19
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$3.24
$3.54
$2.99
|card
card$2.90
$3.32
$3.62
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.02
$3.27
$3.08
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$3.06
$3.26
$3.08
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
