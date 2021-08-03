Diesel lookout: $0.13 savings at cheapest Greenwood station

(GREENWOOD, SC) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.13 if you’re buying diesel in Greenwood, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Greenwood area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Marathon at 1208 Bypass Sc-72 Ne. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.12, listed at Valero at 671 E Cambridge Ave.

The average price across the greater Greenwood area was $3.06, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Marathon 1208 Bypass Sc-72 Ne, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

VGo 1195 W Cambridge Ave, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Sai Food Store 623 Bypass Us-25 Ne, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.19 $ 3.09

Sunoco 2504 Montague Ave Ext, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.90 $ 3.32 $ 3.62 $ 3.05

Stop-A-Minit 1205 Byp Sc-72 Ne, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.02 $ 3.27 $ 3.08

Murphy USA 508A Sc-72 Byp Nw, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.06 $ 3.26 $ 3.08

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.