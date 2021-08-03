Columbia diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.16

(COLUMBIA, TN) You could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon on diesel in Columbia, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Columbia area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Kwik Sak at 1800 Carmack Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.15, listed at Speedway at 1535 Nashville Hwy.

The average price across the greater Columbia area was $3.09, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Kwik Sak 1800 Carmack Blvd, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Marathon 805 W James Campbell Blvd , Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Exxon 504 S James Campbell Blvd, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Quik Mart 1102 Nashville Hwy, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Kroger 1202 S James Campbell Blvd, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

BP 1237 Hampshire Pike, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.