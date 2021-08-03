Columbia diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.16
(COLUMBIA, TN) You could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon on diesel in Columbia, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Columbia area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Kwik Sak at 1800 Carmack Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.15, listed at Speedway at 1535 Nashville Hwy.
The average price across the greater Columbia area was $3.09, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.69
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.49
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.59
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
