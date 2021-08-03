Diesel survey: Coeur D'Alene's cheapest station
(COEUR D'ALENE, ID) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.18 in the greater Coeur D'Alene area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Coeur D'Alene area on Tuesday, found that Costco at 355 E Neider Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.31 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 4020 E Seltice Way, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.49
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.38, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.27
$--
$3.57
$3.31
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.28
$--
$--
$3.31
|card
card$3.38
$--
$--
$3.41
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.27
$--
$3.62
$3.31
|card
card$3.32
$--
$3.67
$3.36
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.30
$3.50
$3.60
$3.33
|card
card$3.36
$3.56
$3.66
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.31
$3.46
$3.66
$3.35
|card
card$3.36
$3.51
$3.71
$3.40
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.31
$3.46
$3.66
$3.35
|card
card$3.36
$3.51
$3.71
$3.40
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
