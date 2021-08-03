Diesel survey: Coeur D'Alene's cheapest station

(COEUR D'ALENE, ID) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.18 in the greater Coeur D'Alene area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Coeur D'Alene area on Tuesday, found that Costco at 355 E Neider Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.31 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 4020 E Seltice Way, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.49

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.38, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Costco 355 E Neider Ave, Coeur d'Alene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ -- $ 3.57 $ 3.31

Phillips 66 8841 N Commerce Dr, Hayden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.28 $ -- $ -- $ 3.31 card card $ 3.38 $ -- $ -- $ 3.41

Exxon 284 W Hayden Ave, Hayden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.27 $ -- $ 3.62 $ 3.31 card card $ 3.32 $ -- $ 3.67 $ 3.36

nomnom 1427 E Best Ave, Coeur d'Alene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.30 $ 3.50 $ 3.60 $ 3.33 card card $ 3.36 $ 3.56 $ 3.66 $ 3.39

Exxon 2105 N 4Th St, Coeur d'Alene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.31 $ 3.46 $ 3.66 $ 3.35 card card $ 3.36 $ 3.51 $ 3.71 $ 3.40

Exxon 350 W Appleway Ave, Coeur d'Alene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.31 $ 3.46 $ 3.66 $ 3.35 card card $ 3.36 $ 3.51 $ 3.71 $ 3.40

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.