Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coeur D'alene, ID

Diesel survey: Coeur D'Alene's cheapest station

Posted by 
Coeur D'Alene News Alert
Coeur D'Alene News Alert
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sa2gw_0bGL8TTd00

(COEUR D'ALENE, ID) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.18 in the greater Coeur D'Alene area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Coeur D'Alene area on Tuesday, found that Costco at 355 E Neider Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.31 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 4020 E Seltice Way, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.49

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.38, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Costco

355 E Neider Ave, Coeur d'Alene
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.27
$--
$3.57
$3.31

Phillips 66

8841 N Commerce Dr, Hayden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.28
$--
$--
$3.31
card
card$3.38
$--
$--
$3.41

Exxon

284 W Hayden Ave, Hayden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.27
$--
$3.62
$3.31
card
card$3.32
$--
$3.67
$3.36

nomnom

1427 E Best Ave, Coeur d'Alene
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.30
$3.50
$3.60
$3.33
card
card$3.36
$3.56
$3.66
$3.39

Exxon

2105 N 4Th St, Coeur d'Alene
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.31
$3.46
$3.66
$3.35
card
card$3.36
$3.51
$3.71
$3.40

Exxon

350 W Appleway Ave, Coeur d'Alene
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.31
$3.46
$3.66
$3.35
card
card$3.36
$3.51
$3.71
$3.40

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Coeur D'Alene News Alert

Coeur D'Alene News Alert

Coeur D'Alene, ID
74
Followers
136
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Coeur D'Alene News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Industry
Local
Idaho Traffic
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
Local
Idaho Business
Coeur D'alene, ID
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Chevron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Costco
Related
Trafficaccesswdun.com

Statewide gas price average down this week

The statewide price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is $2.96 as of Monday. That's the latest report from AAA, which reports Georgia's price is lower than the national average of $3.16. In our area, Lumpkin County had the highest prices at $3 a gallon, while Barrow County had...
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: New Payments Will Be Reaching Soon

While it seems pretty improbable that another stimulus check would be coming soon, most states have taken matters into their hands. Several states have been doing their best to make sure that the existing stimulus packages have been evenly distributed- with several states providing almost 200 billion dollars. This money...
AgricultureEllsworth American

Just say no to salmon farm

The American Aquafarms (AA) Frenchman Bay project proposal is the wrong proposal in the wrong place at the wrong time. The industrial-sized farm will produce 66 million pounds of salmon per year, create 60-80 jobs and place $100 per acre into state coffers, but at what cost? This project shouts CLIMATE CHANGE in the size of its carbon footprint (a calculation not required of AA) and environmental damage with multiple forms of pollution.
Coeur D'alene, IDKREM

Coeur d'Alene man's rent triples

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kahl Chirico's rent on Saturday is $1,000 a month. On Sunday, it's going up to $3,000 as reported by our news partners at the CDA Press. The cause and effect of rent tripling depends upon whom you ask. Chirico, a former Marine now working as a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy