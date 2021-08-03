Price check: Diesel prices around Titusville
(TITUSVILLE, FL) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.39 depending on where in Titusville they fuel up.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Titusville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at BP at 1850 Knox Mcrae Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.28, listed at Cumberland Farms at 3170 Cheney Hwy.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.15, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$3.14
$3.54
$2.89
|card
card$2.94
$3.19
$3.59
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.39
$3.69
$3.05
|card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.79
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.32
$3.52
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.34
$3.69
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.96
$3.34
$3.69
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.27
$3.59
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0