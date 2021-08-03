Price check: Diesel prices around Titusville

(TITUSVILLE, FL) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.39 depending on where in Titusville they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Titusville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at BP at 1850 Knox Mcrae Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.28, listed at Cumberland Farms at 3170 Cheney Hwy.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.15, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

BP 1850 Knox Mcrae Dr, Titusville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.54 $ 2.89 card card $ 2.94 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ --

Shell 305 Country Club Dr, Titusville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.05 card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.15

RaceWay 2455 N Us-1, Mims

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.32 $ 3.52 $ 3.05

Mobil 695 N Washington Ave, Titusville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.69 $ 3.07

Cumberland Farms 4560 S Washington Ave, Titusville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.34 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Sunoco 6058 Sisson Rd, Titusville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.27 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.