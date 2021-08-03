Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Vineland
(VINELAND, NJ) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.26 depending on where in Vineland they fuel up.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Vineland area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.19, at U S Petroleum at 1422 W Landis Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.45, listed at Wawa at 2105 N 2Nd St.
The average price across the greater Vineland area was $3.30, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.59
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.11
$--
$3.41
$3.24
|card
card$3.11
$--
$3.41
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.25
|card
card$3.14
$--
$--
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.13
$3.34
$3.51
$3.27
|card
card$3.21
$3.41
$3.51
$3.27
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$3.45
$3.69
$3.27
|card
card$3.09
$3.45
$3.69
$3.27
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.11
$--
$--
$3.27
|card
card$3.20
$--
$--
$3.27
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
