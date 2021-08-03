Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Vineland

(VINELAND, NJ) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.26 depending on where in Vineland they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Vineland area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.19, at U S Petroleum at 1422 W Landis Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.45, listed at Wawa at 2105 N 2Nd St.

The average price across the greater Vineland area was $3.30, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

U S Petroleum 1422 W Landis Ave, Vineland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Conoco 751 S Harding Hwy, Buena

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.11 $ -- $ 3.41 $ 3.24 card card $ 3.11 $ -- $ 3.41 $ 3.24

Buena Gas 104 S Harding Hwy, Landisville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.25 card card $ 3.14 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Conoco 2169 N Delsea Dr, Vineland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.13 $ 3.34 $ 3.51 $ 3.27 card card $ 3.21 $ 3.41 $ 3.51 $ 3.27

USA Gas 3970N Delsea Dr, Newfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.45 $ 3.69 $ 3.27 card card $ 3.09 $ 3.45 $ 3.69 $ 3.27

Vineland Truck Stop 760 S Harding Hwy, Buena

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.11 $ -- $ -- $ 3.27 card card $ 3.20 $ -- $ -- $ 3.27

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.