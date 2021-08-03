Cancel
Vineland, NJ

Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Vineland

Posted by 
Vineland News Flash
Vineland News Flash
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aGDxk_0bGL8RiB00

(VINELAND, NJ) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.26 depending on where in Vineland they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Vineland area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.19, at U S Petroleum at 1422 W Landis Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.45, listed at Wawa at 2105 N 2Nd St.

The average price across the greater Vineland area was $3.30, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

U S Petroleum

1422 W Landis Ave, Vineland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.59
$3.19

Conoco

751 S Harding Hwy, Buena
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.11
$--
$3.41
$3.24
card
card$3.11
$--
$3.41
$3.24

Buena Gas

104 S Harding Hwy, Landisville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.25
card
card$3.14
$--
$--
$3.25

Conoco

2169 N Delsea Dr, Vineland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.13
$3.34
$3.51
$3.27
card
card$3.21
$3.41
$3.51
$3.27

USA Gas

3970N Delsea Dr, Newfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$3.45
$3.69
$3.27
card
card$3.09
$3.45
$3.69
$3.27

Vineland Truck Stop

760 S Harding Hwy, Buena
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.11
$--
$--
$3.27
card
card$3.20
$--
$--
$3.27

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Vineland News Flash

Vineland News Flash

Vineland, NJ
With Vineland News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

