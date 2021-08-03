Price checks register Statesboro diesel price, cheapest station
(STATESBORO, GA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.24 if you’re buying diesel in Statesboro, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Statesboro area on Tuesday, found that Valero at 656 Northside Dr Whad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.89 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Circle K at 12440 Us-301 S, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.13
The average price across the greater Statesboro area was $3.02, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.87
$3.16
$3.46
$2.89
|card
card$2.97
$3.26
$3.56
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.49
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$3.18
$3.48
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.87
$3.17
$3.47
$3.03
|card
card$2.97
$3.27
$3.57
$3.13
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.55
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.79
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
