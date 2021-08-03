Price checks register Statesboro diesel price, cheapest station

(STATESBORO, GA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.24 if you’re buying diesel in Statesboro, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Statesboro area on Tuesday, found that Valero at 656 Northside Dr Whad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.89 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Circle K at 12440 Us-301 S, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.13

The average price across the greater Statesboro area was $3.02, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Valero 656 Northside Dr W, Statesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.87 $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 2.89 card card $ 2.97 $ 3.26 $ 3.56 $ 2.99

Walmart Neighborhood Market 349 Brampton Ave, Statesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.49 $ 2.98

Sparker 799 Us-80 W, Statesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.18 $ 3.48 $ 2.99

Circle K 12440 Us-301 S, Statesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ 3.03 card card $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 3.57 $ 3.13

Murphy USA 689 Brannen St, Statesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.07

Parker's 1588 Brampton Ave, Statesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.