Williamsport diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.10

(WILLIAMSPORT, PA) You could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on diesel in Williamsport, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Williamsport area went to Weis Markets at 1916 Lycoming Creek Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.49 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.59, at Sheetz at 105 Maynard St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.54, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Weis Markets 1916 Lycoming Creek Rd, Williamsport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.45 $ 3.95 $ 3.49

Shell 2308 Lycoming Creek Rd, Williamsport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

Nittany Minit Mart 2300 W 4Th St, Williamsport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.97 $ 3.49

Kwik Fill 2705 W 4Th St, Williamsport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.49

Sunoco 3725 Lycoming Creek Rd, Cogan Station

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.53

Nittany Minit Mart 1450 E 3Rd St, Williamsport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ 3.63 $ 4.03 $ 3.54

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.