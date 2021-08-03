Williamsport diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.10
(WILLIAMSPORT, PA) You could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on diesel in Williamsport, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Williamsport area went to Weis Markets at 1916 Lycoming Creek Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.49 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.59, at Sheetz at 105 Maynard St, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.54, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.45
$3.95
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.59
$3.97
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.69
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.53
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.23
$3.63
$4.03
$3.54
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
