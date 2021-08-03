Cancel
Williamsport, PA

Williamsport diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.10

Williamsport News Watch
 3 days ago
(WILLIAMSPORT, PA) You could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on diesel in Williamsport, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Williamsport area went to Weis Markets at 1916 Lycoming Creek Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.49 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.59, at Sheetz at 105 Maynard St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.54, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Weis Markets

1916 Lycoming Creek Rd, Williamsport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.45
$3.95
$3.49

Shell

2308 Lycoming Creek Rd, Williamsport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.49

Nittany Minit Mart

2300 W 4Th St, Williamsport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.59
$3.97
$3.49

Kwik Fill

2705 W 4Th St, Williamsport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.69
$3.49

Sunoco

3725 Lycoming Creek Rd, Cogan Station
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.53

Nittany Minit Mart

1450 E 3Rd St, Williamsport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.23
$3.63
$4.03
$3.54

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Williamsport, PA
ABOUT

With Williamsport News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

