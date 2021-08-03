Survey of Lake City diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.22

(LAKE CITY, FL) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.22 in the greater Lake City area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Lake City area on Tuesday, found that Marathon at 4772 Nw Us-41had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.02 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was S & S Food Store at 3544 Se Country Club Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.24

The average price across the greater Lake City area was $3.14, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Marathon 4772 Nw Us-41, Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.02

Chevron 128 W Us-90, Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Chevron 4008 W Us- 90 , Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Stop N Go 1051 Sw Main Blvd, Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.10

Shell 837 Nw Main Blvd, Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.10

Marathon 1101 N Marion St, Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.10

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.