Survey of Lake City diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.22
(LAKE CITY, FL) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.22 in the greater Lake City area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Lake City area on Tuesday, found that Marathon at 4772 Nw Us-41had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.02 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was S & S Food Store at 3544 Se Country Club Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.24
The average price across the greater Lake City area was $3.14, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.79
$3.02
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.59
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$3.25
$3.55
$3.10
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.49
$--
$3.10
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.49
$--
$3.10
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0