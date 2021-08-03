The Orange Cans That Help Philly Take Out the Trash
Matthew George, founder of I Love Thy Hood, pictured here with a mini version of the trash cans he gives out to the community. (Photo courtesy: I Love Thy Hood) Nearly two years ago, longtime Philadelphia resident Matthew George came home to find take-out cartons, plastic bags, and crumbled paper scattered across his street. His home, a place that was supposed to bring relief and peace from the stresses of the outside world, was visual evidence of a growing trash epidemic in the city.nextcity.org
Comments / 0