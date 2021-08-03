The Orange Cans That Help Philly Take Out the Trash

At the beginning of 2017, Pastor Michael Martin left Los Angeles for a chance to lead Stillmeadow Community Fellowship, a small congregation in Southwest Baltimore near the Howard County line. Martin had spent some years in Baltimore a few decades prior, and his wife, Gail, was raised there. Over the years, the neighborhood around Stillmeadow had gradually transitioned from a mostly white neighborhood to a primarily Black one, and many Black families had moved across the county line as well. Historically, Martin says, the church had not been very involved with the surrounding community.