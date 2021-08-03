Thirsty truck? Here's Prescott's cheapest diesel
(PRESCOTT, AZ) Savings of as much as $0.30 per gallon on diesel were available in the Prescott area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Prescott area on Tuesday, found that ARCO at 286 Walker Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was 76 at 1555 E Az-69, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.14, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.36
$3.67
$2.99
|card
card$3.05
$3.30
$3.60
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$--
$3.27
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$3.27
$3.47
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.25
$3.45
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.02
$3.34
$3.62
$3.13
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.02
$3.12
$3.32
$3.13
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
