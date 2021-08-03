Thirsty truck? Here's Prescott's cheapest diesel

(PRESCOTT, AZ) Savings of as much as $0.30 per gallon on diesel were available in the Prescott area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Prescott area on Tuesday, found that ARCO at 286 Walker Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was 76 at 1555 E Az-69, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.14, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

ARCO 286 Walker Rd, Prescott

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.36 $ 3.67 $ 2.99 card card $ 3.05 $ 3.30 $ 3.60 $ 3.05

Costco 3911 E Az-69, Prescott

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ 3.27 $ 2.99

Texaco 810 E Sheldon St, Prescott

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.27 $ 3.47 $ 3.05

Thumb Butte Pit Stop 1451 W Gurley St, Prescott

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ 3.05

Circle K 1245 E Gurley St, Prescott

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ 3.34 $ 3.62 $ 3.13

Fry's 950 Fair St , Prescott

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ 3.12 $ 3.32 $ 3.13

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.