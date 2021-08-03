Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Stillwater
(STILLWATER, OK) You could be saving up to $0.18 per gallon on diesel in Stillwater, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Stillwater area went to Murphy USA at 115 N Perkins Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.83 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.01, at Conoco at 5808 E 6Th Ave, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Stillwater area was $2.95, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.62
$2.82
$3.02
$2.83
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.62
$2.92
$3.12
$2.83
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.83
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.35
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0