Price check: Diesel prices around Lake Havasu City
(LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.35 in the greater Lake Havasu City area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Lake Havasu City area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.29, at Zip at 54 Lake Havasu Ave N. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.64, listed at Chevron at 1597 Mcculloch Blvd N.
The average price across the greater Lake Havasu City area was $3.47, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$3.34
$3.54
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.07
$3.25
$--
$3.33
|card
card$3.13
$--
$3.53
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.34
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.51
$3.79
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.45
$3.65
$3.44
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.59
$3.44
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
