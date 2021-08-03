Price check: Diesel prices around Lake Havasu City

(LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.35 in the greater Lake Havasu City area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Lake Havasu City area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.29, at Zip at 54 Lake Havasu Ave N. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.64, listed at Chevron at 1597 Mcculloch Blvd N.

The average price across the greater Lake Havasu City area was $3.47, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Zip 54 Lake Havasu Ave N, Lake Havasu City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.34 $ 3.54 $ 3.29

ARCO 311 Lake Havasu Ave N, Lake Havasu City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.07 $ 3.25 $ -- $ 3.33 card card $ 3.13 $ -- $ 3.53 $ 3.39

76 2680 Kiowa Blvd N, Lake Havasu City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.34

Circle K 3201 Az-95 N, Lake Havasu City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.51 $ 3.79 $ 3.39

Smith's 80 Acoma Blvd N, Lake Havasu City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ 3.44

Maverik 2197 Mcculloch, Lake Havasu City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.44

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.