Delano diesel price check reveals $0.49 savings at cheapest station

(DELANO, CA) You could be saving up to $0.49 per gallon on diesel in Delano, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Delano area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.95, at Fastrip at 805 Garces Hwy. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.44, listed at Chevron at 2322 Girard St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.09, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Fastrip 805 Garces Hwy, Delano

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 4.25 $ 3.95 card card $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 4.35 $ 4.05

Fastrip 1123 Cecil Ave, Delano

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 4.25 $ 3.95 card card $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 4.35 $ 4.05

Chevron 2322 Girard St, Delano

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.44 $ -- $ -- $ 4.44

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.