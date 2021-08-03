Delano diesel price check reveals $0.49 savings at cheapest station
(DELANO, CA) You could be saving up to $0.49 per gallon on diesel in Delano, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Delano area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.95, at Fastrip at 805 Garces Hwy. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.44, listed at Chevron at 2322 Girard St.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.09, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.95
$4.15
$4.25
$3.95
|card
card$4.05
$4.25
$4.35
$4.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.95
$4.15
$4.25
$3.95
|card
card$4.05
$4.25
$4.35
$4.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.44
$--
$--
$4.44
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
