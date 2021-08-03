Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delano, CA

Delano diesel price check reveals $0.49 savings at cheapest station

Posted by 
Delano Daily
Delano Daily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mH67E_0bGL8H8900

(DELANO, CA) You could be saving up to $0.49 per gallon on diesel in Delano, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Delano area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.95, at Fastrip at 805 Garces Hwy. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.44, listed at Chevron at 2322 Girard St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.09, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Fastrip

805 Garces Hwy, Delano
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.95
$4.15
$4.25
$3.95
card
card$4.05
$4.25
$4.35
$4.05

Fastrip

1123 Cecil Ave, Delano
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.95
$4.15
$4.25
$3.95
card
card$4.05
$4.25
$4.35
$4.05

Chevron

2322 Girard St, Delano
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.44
$--
$--
$4.44

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Delano Daily

Delano Daily

Delano, CA
57
Followers
132
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Delano Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Delano, CA
Delano, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Check#Gas Prices#Chevron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Walnut Creek, CAPosted by
Contra Costa Today

Walnut Creek diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.86

(WALNUT CREEK, CA) You could be saving up to $0.86 per gallon on diesel in Walnut Creek, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Walnut Creek area on Tuesday, found that Costco at 2400 Monument Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.89 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was 76 at 3523 Mt Diablo Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.75.
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

Bronx diesel price check reveals $1.12 savings at cheapest station

(BRONX, NY) You could be saving up to $1.12 per gallon on diesel in Bronx, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Bronx area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.17, at BJ's at 5 Secor Ln. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.29, listed at Mobil at 133-11 Roosevelt Ave.
Newark, CAPosted by
East Bay News

Newark diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.80

(NEWARK, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.80 in the greater Newark area, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Newark area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.99, at 76 at 39925 Mission Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.79, listed at Chevron at 30151 Industrial Pkwy Sw.

Comments / 0

Community Policy