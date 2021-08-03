Bozeman diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.04
(BOZEMAN, MT) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.04 if you’re buying diesel in Bozeman, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Bozeman area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.34, at Safeway at 1801 W Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.38, listed at Conoco at 621 W Main St.
The average price across the greater Bozeman area was $3.37, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.12
$3.42
$3.62
$3.34
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.10
$3.59
$--
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$3.38
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.12
$--
$--
$3.38
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$3.38
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.38
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
