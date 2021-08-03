Bozeman diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.04

(BOZEMAN, MT) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.04 if you’re buying diesel in Bozeman, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Bozeman area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.34, at Safeway at 1801 W Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.38, listed at Conoco at 621 W Main St.

The average price across the greater Bozeman area was $3.37, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Safeway 1801 W Main St, Bozeman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ 3.62 $ 3.34

Sinclair 621 Bridger Dr, Bozeman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.10 $ 3.59 $ -- $ 3.35

Conoco 621 W Main St, Bozeman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ 3.38

Exxon 1211 E Main St, Bozeman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ -- $ -- $ 3.38

Cenex 1210 E Main St, Bozeman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ 3.38

Conoco 1417 N 7Th Ave, Bozeman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.38

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.