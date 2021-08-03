Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Leesburg

(LEESBURG, FL) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.28 depending on where in Leesburg they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Leesburg area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.92, at Shell at 900 S 14Th St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.2, listed at Sunoco at 2380 Us-27-441.

The average price across the greater Leesburg area was $3.07, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell 900 S 14Th St, Leesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.30 $ 3.60 $ 2.92

Mobil 225 North Blvd E, Leesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.21 $ 3.51 $ 2.99

Sunoco 737 S 14Th St, Leesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.27 $ 3.62 $ 2.99

BP 3524 Country Rd 48, Okahumpka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.30 $ 3.65 $ 2.99

Murphy USA 1801 Mlk Blvd, Leesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 3.03 card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 3.06

Walmart Neighborhood Market 260 Heald Way, The Villages

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.16 $ 3.44 $ 3.03

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.