Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Leesburg
(LEESBURG, FL) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.28 depending on where in Leesburg they fuel up.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Leesburg area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.92, at Shell at 900 S 14Th St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.2, listed at Sunoco at 2380 Us-27-441.
The average price across the greater Leesburg area was $3.07, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.30
$3.60
$2.92
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$3.21
$3.51
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$3.27
$3.62
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.30
$3.65
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$3.14
$3.44
$3.03
|card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.44
$3.06
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$3.16
$3.44
$3.03
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0