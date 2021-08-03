Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Plymouth

(PLYMOUTH, MA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.43 if you’re buying diesel in Plymouth, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Plymouth area on Tuesday, found that Super Petroleum at 129 Main St had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.96 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Mobil at 131 Commerce Way, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.39

The average price across the greater Plymouth area was $3.08, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Super Petroleum 129 Main St , Kingston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ 2.96

Gulf 183 Summer St, Kingston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 2.99

Shell 7 Home Depot Dr, Plymouth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.43 $ 3.73 $ 3.05

Alltown Fresh 22 Long Pond Rd, Plymouth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ 3.05

Sam’s Gas 127 Tremont St, Duxbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.13 $ 3.23 $ 3.05

Cumberland Farms 41 Main St, Kingston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ 3.40 $ 3.07

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.