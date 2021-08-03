Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Plymouth
(PLYMOUTH, MA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.43 if you’re buying diesel in Plymouth, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Plymouth area on Tuesday, found that Super Petroleum at 129 Main St had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.96 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Mobil at 131 Commerce Way, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.39
The average price across the greater Plymouth area was $3.08, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$--
$--
$2.96
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.39
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.03
$3.43
$3.73
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.45
$3.65
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.13
$3.23
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$3.40
$3.07
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
