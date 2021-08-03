Survey of Roswell diesel prices shows where to save $0.23 per gallon

(ROSWELL, NM) Savings of as much as $0.23 per gallon on diesel were available in the Roswell area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Roswell area went to Sam's Club at 4400 N Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.86 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Diamond Shamrock at 225 S Main St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Roswell area was $3.03, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sam's Club 4400 N Main St, Roswell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.05 $ 2.86

Murphy Express 3624 N Main St, Roswell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 2.95

Valero 3300 N Main St, Roswell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ -- $ 2.97

Valero 520 E 2Nd St, Roswell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 2.99 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

Chevron 917 N Main St, Roswell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 2.99

Valero 1618 Se Main St, Roswell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.