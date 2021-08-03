Survey of Roswell diesel prices shows where to save $0.23 per gallon
(ROSWELL, NM) Savings of as much as $0.23 per gallon on diesel were available in the Roswell area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Roswell area went to Sam's Club at 4400 N Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.86 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Diamond Shamrock at 225 S Main St, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Roswell area was $3.03, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.05
$2.86
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$3.16
$3.46
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$--
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$2.99
$3.59
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0