Survey pinpoints Farmington's cheapest diesel
(FARMINGTON, NM) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.08 in the greater Farmington area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Farmington area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.17, at Speedway at 2615 E Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.25, listed at Speedway at 507 E Broadway.
The average price across the greater Farmington area was $3.21, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.54
$3.79
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$3.79
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$3.25
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0