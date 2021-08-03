Survey pinpoints Farmington's cheapest diesel

(FARMINGTON, NM) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.08 in the greater Farmington area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Farmington area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.17, at Speedway at 2615 E Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.25, listed at Speedway at 507 E Broadway.

The average price across the greater Farmington area was $3.21, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Speedway 2615 E Main St, Farmington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.54 $ 3.79 $ 3.17

Speedway 301 E 20Th St, Farmington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 3.19

Marathon 5850 E Main St, Farmington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.24

Speedway 507 E Broadway, Farmington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.