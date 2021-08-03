Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Pottstown

(POTTSTOWN, PA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.20 in the greater Pottstown area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Pottstown area on Tuesday, found that Citgo at 3395 Schuylkill Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.49 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sunoco at 381 W High St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.69

The average price across the greater Pottstown area was $3.59, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Citgo 3395 Schuylkill Rd, Spring City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ 3.65 $ 3.77 $ 3.49

Sunoco 1453 South Hanover , Pottstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.21 $ 3.36 $ 3.47 $ 3.50

Smart Mart 63 W High St, Pottstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.35 $ 3.55 card card $ 3.15 $ 3.29 $ 3.45 $ 3.55

Wawa 1500 E High St, Pottstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ 3.65 $ 3.93 $ 3.55

Wawa 1417 S Hanover St, Pottstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ 3.65 $ 3.76 $ 3.55

Speedway 1028 Ben Franklin Hwy, Douglassville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.31 $ 3.60 $ 3.88 $ 3.55

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.