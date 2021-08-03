Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Pottstown
(POTTSTOWN, PA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.20 in the greater Pottstown area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Pottstown area on Tuesday, found that Citgo at 3395 Schuylkill Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.49 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sunoco at 381 W High St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.69
The average price across the greater Pottstown area was $3.59, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.23
$3.65
$3.77
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.21
$3.36
$3.47
$3.50
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.95
$3.25
$3.35
$3.55
|card
card$3.15
$3.29
$3.45
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.23
$3.65
$3.93
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.23
$3.65
$3.76
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.31
$3.60
$3.88
$3.55
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
