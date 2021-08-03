Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA free agency 2021: Thunder squash Shai Gilgeous-Alexander trade rumors with $172M max deal, per report

By Brad Botkin
CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the weeks leading up to the NBA Draft and the opening of free agent negotiations, there were whispers that Oklahoma City Thunder GM Sam Presti might be looking to trade Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to either add to his sardine jar of future draft picks or move up for a higher pick than OKC's No. 6 selection this year -- perhaps trying to get as high as No. 1 to select Cade Cunningham.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Presti
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Michael Porter Jr.
Person
Trae Young
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Deandre Ayton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Squash#The Nba Draft#Okc#Espn#Hawks#The Rose Rule#Sga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
FanSided

OKC Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets praise from prospects

The OKC Thunder have a superstar on their hands in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and the rest of the NBA is taking notice. Including, NBA Draft prospects who are searching for their ideal fit in the league. The NBA media was allowed to talk with Texas big man Kai Jones on Friday,...
NBAfortyeightminutes.com

James Bouknight Discusses Potential Fit with Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The Thunder own the No. 6 overall pick in the upcoming draft and James Bouknight is generating some buzz to be the selection at that pick. Bouknight has had a good deal of contact with the Thunder revealing to FortyEightMinutes and other media on Monday that he previously had dinner with Thunder GM Sam Presti while on a workout in Oklahoma City.
NBAbasketballnews.com

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 'no longer impossible to get' in trade discussions

The next All-Star-caliber player team personnel currently eye as available: Oklahoma City point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who's suddenly eligible to sign a projected five-year, $168 million rookie scale extension this summer. It would appear, however, any interested team would need to meet the Thunder's significant asking price. "It's going to take a f--king lot to get him, but he's no longer impossible to get," said one team executive.
NBAdailythunder.com

Previewing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s extension talks with the OKC Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is about to enter the final year of his rookie contract. The Thunder can offer him a max contract extension this summer, and the two parties will have to decide whether that’s in their mutual best interests. Here’s a look at some of the mechanics of this decision...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Raptors: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes Toronto a serious contender

The Toronto Raptors may hold the No. 4 picks in the 2021 NBA Draft, but that doesn’t mean that they are necessarily going to stay at that spot and select a player like Jalen Suggs or Scottie Barnes. With the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander trade rumors kicking up once again, could Toronto be motivated to chase the Canadian star?
NBAUSA Today

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gave Josh Primo advice ahead of the draft

With a new crop of athletes getting closer to achieving their dream, different NBA prospects are finding ways to get help and advice before the draft on Thursday. Josh Primo, who spent one season at Alabama, said he has been in touch with Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The...
NBAokcfox.com

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to stay in Oklahoma City another 5 seasons

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Thunder has struck a deal with star point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. ESPN is reporting that Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder have agreed to a contract extension of five seasons which will guarantee SGA $172 million. SGA could potentially earn more, ESPN says, if he is...
NBAoklahoman.com

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Trae Young signed max NBA contracts. How do they compare?

Two Oklahoma point guards agreed to contract extensions this week that could pay them a combined $344 million, and upwards of $400 million, through 2027. The Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Hawks star and former Sooner Trae Young both inked five-year deals worth $172 million in base salary — an average of $34.4 million per season.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

These two star players reportedly have interest in joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be aggressive this summer in pursuit of a third star player, and several top free agents are said to have interest in joining them. The Lakers are likely to focus on adding another starting-caliber player to their backcourt, and Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan could certainly fill that role. According to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, both impending free agents have interest in playing for the Lakers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy