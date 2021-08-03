Alexandria diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.44 per gallon
(ALEXANDRIA, LA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.44 if you’re buying diesel in Alexandria, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Alexandria area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.85, at Texaco at 6100 W Calhoun. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Texaco at 603 Macarthur Dr.
The average price across the greater Alexandria area was $3.03, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.82
$--
$--
$2.85
|card
card$2.82
$--
$--
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.60
$2.85
$3.35
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.61
$2.96
$3.36
$2.90
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.62
$2.92
$3.22
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.63
$--
$--
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$--
$--
$2.94
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0