Alexandria diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.44 per gallon

(ALEXANDRIA, LA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.44 if you’re buying diesel in Alexandria, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Alexandria area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.85, at Texaco at 6100 W Calhoun. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Texaco at 603 Macarthur Dr.

The average price across the greater Alexandria area was $3.03, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Texaco 6100 W Calhoun, Alexandria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.82 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85 card card $ 2.82 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

Murphy USA 3634 Monroe Hwy, Pineville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.60 $ 2.85 $ 3.35 $ 2.89

Shell 3432 Monroe Hwy, Pineville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ 2.96 $ 3.36 $ 2.90

Murphy USA 2052 N Mall Dr, Alexandria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ 2.92 $ 3.22 $ 2.93

Tobacco Plus 2140 N Mall Dr, Alexandria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ -- $ -- $ 2.94

Murphy USA 6201 Coliseum Blvd, Alexandria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ -- $ 2.94

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.