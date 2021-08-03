Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lufkin, TX

Lufkin diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.38 savings at cheapest station

Posted by 
Lufkin Daily
Lufkin Daily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JePr4_0bGL7zLi00

(LUFKIN, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.38 depending on where in Lufkin they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Lufkin area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.87, at Murphy USA at 2500 Daniel Mccall Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.25, listed at Pilot at 1914 E Denman Ave.

The average price across the greater Lufkin area was $3.06, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Murphy USA

2500 Daniel Mccall Dr, Lufkin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.29
$2.87

Shell

101 Champions Dr, Lufkin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$3.31
$3.64
$2.89

Exxon

4110 S 1St St, Lufkin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.89

Chevron

3644 N Us-69, Lufkin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.89

Shell

3008 Atkinson Dr, Lufkin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$2.93

Conoco

1807 W Frank Ave, Lufkin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$3.23
$3.53
$2.97

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Lufkin Daily

Lufkin Daily

Lufkin, TX
91
Followers
134
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lufkin Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lufkin, TX
Lufkin, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Murphy Usa#Murphy Usa#2500 Daniel Mccall Dr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Half Moon Bay, CAPosted by
HMB Local Updates

Half Moon Bay diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.10 savings at cheapest station

(HALF MOON BAY, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.10 if you’re buying diesel in Half Moon Bay, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Half Moon Bay area went to Alliance at 120 San Mateo Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $4.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.29, at Alliance at 120 San Mateo Rd, the survey found:
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

Bronx diesel price check reveals $1.12 savings at cheapest station

(BRONX, NY) You could be saving up to $1.12 per gallon on diesel in Bronx, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Bronx area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.17, at BJ's at 5 Secor Ln. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.29, listed at Mobil at 133-11 Roosevelt Ave.

Comments / 0

Community Policy