Lufkin diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.38 savings at cheapest station
(LUFKIN, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.38 depending on where in Lufkin they fuel up.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Lufkin area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.87, at Murphy USA at 2500 Daniel Mccall Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.25, listed at Pilot at 1914 E Denman Ave.
The average price across the greater Lufkin area was $3.06, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.29
$2.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$3.31
$3.64
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$3.23
$3.53
$2.97
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
