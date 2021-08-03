Lufkin diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.38 savings at cheapest station

(LUFKIN, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.38 depending on where in Lufkin they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Lufkin area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.87, at Murphy USA at 2500 Daniel Mccall Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.25, listed at Pilot at 1914 E Denman Ave.

The average price across the greater Lufkin area was $3.06, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Murphy USA 2500 Daniel Mccall Dr, Lufkin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.04 $ 3.29 $ 2.87

Shell 101 Champions Dr, Lufkin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.31 $ 3.64 $ 2.89

Exxon 4110 S 1St St, Lufkin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Chevron 3644 N Us-69, Lufkin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Shell 3008 Atkinson Dr, Lufkin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ 2.93

Conoco 1807 W Frank Ave, Lufkin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.23 $ 3.53 $ 2.97

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.