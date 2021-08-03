Local price review shows diesel prices around Danville
(DANVILLE, VA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.68 if you’re buying diesel in Danville, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Danville area went to Sam's Club at 215 Piedmont Pl, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.81 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.49, at Speedway at 1264 South Boston Rd, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.00, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$--
$3.08
$2.81
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$3.03
$3.33
$2.81
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$--
$--
$2.81
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.80
$3.09
$3.38
$2.83
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$3.09
$3.39
$2.85
|card
card$2.74
$3.09
$3.39
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.80
$3.11
$3.42
$2.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
