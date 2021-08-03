Local price review shows diesel prices around Danville

(DANVILLE, VA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.68 if you’re buying diesel in Danville, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Danville area went to Sam's Club at 215 Piedmont Pl, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.81 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.49, at Speedway at 1264 South Boston Rd, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.00, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sam's Club 215 Piedmont Pl, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ 3.08 $ 2.81

Walmart Neighborhood Market 261 Nor-Dan Dr, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.03 $ 3.33 $ 2.81

Quality Plus 1090 Franklin Tpke, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ 2.81

Valero 565 Piney Forest Rd, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ 3.09 $ 3.38 $ 2.83

Marathon 601 W Main St, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.85 card card $ 2.74 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.85

Valero 602 Arnett Blvd, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ 3.11 $ 3.42 $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.