Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Griffin, GA

Survey of Griffin diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.00

Posted by 
Griffin Post
Griffin Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mH67E_0bGL7uw500

(GRIFFIN, GA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.00 in the greater Griffin area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Griffin area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.5, at Murphy USA at 1469 North Expressway. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.5, listed at Murphy USA at 1469 North Expressway.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.50, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Murphy USA

1469 North Expressway, Griffin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.50

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Griffin Post

Griffin Post

Griffin, GA
95
Followers
133
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Griffin Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Griffin, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Industry
City
Griffin, GA
Local
Georgia Traffic
Local
Georgia Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Murphy Usa#Ga#Murphy Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Trafficaccesswdun.com

Statewide gas price average down this week

The statewide price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is $2.96 as of Monday. That's the latest report from AAA, which reports Georgia's price is lower than the national average of $3.16. In our area, Lumpkin County had the highest prices at $3 a gallon, while Barrow County had...
Stark County, OHwhbc.com

Gas Prices Down Slightly

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The price of gasoline has fallen off a few cents over the last few days. The AAA average price in Stark County Thursday morning is $3.03 a gallon. A year ago it was $1.95. The national average price is $3.16.
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: New Payments Will Be Reaching Soon

While it seems pretty improbable that another stimulus check would be coming soon, most states have taken matters into their hands. Several states have been doing their best to make sure that the existing stimulus packages have been evenly distributed- with several states providing almost 200 billion dollars. This money...

Comments / 0

Community Policy