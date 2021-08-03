Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Manhattan

(MANHATTAN, KS) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Manhattan, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Manhattan area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at Shell at 410 Fort Riley Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Shell at 410 Fort Riley Blvd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.09, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shell 410 Fort Riley Blvd, Manhattan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.86 $ 3.09

Cenex 2323 Tuttle Creek Blvd, Manhattan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Dillons 2925 Claflin Rd, Manhattan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Cenex 8811 E Us-24, Manhattan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Cenex 5321 Tuttle Creek Blvd, Manhattan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.