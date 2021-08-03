Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Manhattan
(MANHATTAN, KS) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Manhattan, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Manhattan area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at Shell at 410 Fort Riley Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Shell at 410 Fort Riley Blvd.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.09, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.86
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
