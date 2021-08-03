Cancel
Logan, UT

Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Logan

Logan Daily
 3 days ago
(LOGAN, UT) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.29 depending on where in Logan they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Logan area went to KJ's Super Stores at 620 W 200 N, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.79 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.08, at Maverik at 303 S Main St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.90, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

KJ's Super Stores

620 W 200 N, Logan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.87
$4.02
$4.17
$3.79

Chevron

1000 W 200 N, Logan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$4.04
$4.19
$3.79

Maverik

1033 W 200 N, Logan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.87
$4.07
$4.27
$3.79

Smith's

115 E 400 N, Logan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.87
$3.95
$4.17
$3.89

Maverik

304 S Main Street, Logan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.87
$4.07
$4.27
$3.89

Maverik

303 S. Main Street, Logan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.87
$4.07
$4.27
$3.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:03 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Logan, UT
ABOUT

With Logan Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

