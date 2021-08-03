Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Logan
(LOGAN, UT) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.29 depending on where in Logan they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Logan area went to KJ's Super Stores at 620 W 200 N, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.79 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.08, at Maverik at 303 S Main St, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.90, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.87
$4.02
$4.17
$3.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$4.04
$4.19
$3.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.87
$4.07
$4.27
$3.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.87
$3.95
$4.17
$3.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.87
$4.07
$4.27
$3.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.87
$4.07
$4.27
$3.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:03 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0