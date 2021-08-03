Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Logan

(LOGAN, UT) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.29 depending on where in Logan they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Logan area went to KJ's Super Stores at 620 W 200 N, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.79 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.08, at Maverik at 303 S Main St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.90, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

KJ's Super Stores 620 W 200 N, Logan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.87 $ 4.02 $ 4.17 $ 3.79

Chevron 1000 W 200 N, Logan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.04 $ 4.19 $ 3.79

Maverik 1033 W 200 N, Logan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.87 $ 4.07 $ 4.27 $ 3.79

Smith's 115 E 400 N, Logan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.87 $ 3.95 $ 4.17 $ 3.89

Maverik 304 S Main Street, Logan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.87 $ 4.07 $ 4.27 $ 3.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:03 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.