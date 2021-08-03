Meridian diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.53
(MERIDIAN, MS) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.53 if you’re buying diesel in Meridian, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Meridian area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.66, at Circle K at 1408 Roebuck Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Pilot at 1555 Tommy Webb Dr.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.93, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.49
$--
$--
$2.66
|card
card$2.55
$2.90
$3.20
$2.72
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.53
$2.78
$3.03
$2.72
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.56
$--
$--
$2.73
|card
card$2.56
$--
$--
$2.73
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.55
$2.90
$3.10
$2.73
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.62
$2.82
$3.07
$2.83
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
