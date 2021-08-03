Cancel
Meridian, MS

Meridian diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.53

Meridian News Beat
Meridian News Beat
 3 days ago
(MERIDIAN, MS) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.53 if you’re buying diesel in Meridian, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Meridian area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.66, at Circle K at 1408 Roebuck Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Pilot at 1555 Tommy Webb Dr.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.93, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Circle K

1408 Roebuck Dr, Meridian
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.49
$--
$--
$2.66
card
card$2.55
$2.90
$3.20
$2.72

Murphy USA

1313 2Nd St S, Meridian
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.53
$2.78
$3.03
$2.72

Exxon

1201 22Nd Ave Heights, Meridian
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.56
$--
$--
$2.73
card
card$2.56
$--
$--
$2.73

CEFCO

1303 Roebuck Dr, Meridian
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.55
$2.90
$3.10
$2.73

Murphy USA

2336 Ms-19 N, Meridian
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.62
$2.82
$3.07
$2.83

CEFCO

5211 Dale Dr, Marion
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Meridian News Beat

Meridian News Beat

Meridian, MS
With Meridian News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

