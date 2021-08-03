Meridian diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.53

(MERIDIAN, MS) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.53 if you’re buying diesel in Meridian, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Meridian area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.66, at Circle K at 1408 Roebuck Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Pilot at 1555 Tommy Webb Dr.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.93, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Circle K 1408 Roebuck Dr, Meridian

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.49 $ -- $ -- $ 2.66 card card $ 2.55 $ 2.90 $ 3.20 $ 2.72

Murphy USA 1313 2Nd St S, Meridian

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.53 $ 2.78 $ 3.03 $ 2.72

Exxon 1201 22Nd Ave Heights, Meridian

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.56 $ -- $ -- $ 2.73 card card $ 2.56 $ -- $ -- $ 2.73

CEFCO 1303 Roebuck Dr, Meridian

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.55 $ 2.90 $ 3.10 $ 2.73

Murphy USA 2336 Ms-19 N, Meridian

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ 2.82 $ 3.07 $ 2.83

CEFCO 5211 Dale Dr, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.