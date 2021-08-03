Local price review shows Florence diesel price, cheapest station

(FLORENCE, AL) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.31 depending on where in Florence they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Florence area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at Fuel City at 2526 Avalon Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.2, listed at Sunoco at 29255 Cr-14.

The average price across the greater Florence area was $3.03, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Fuel City 2526 Avalon Ave, Muscle Shoals

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 2.89

Marathon 105 Us-72 W, Tuscumbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.91

Murphy USA 571 W Avalon Ave, Muscle Shoals

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.06 $ 3.36 $ 2.93

Delta Express 100 S Wilson Dam Rd, Muscle Shoals

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 2.95

Circle K 2525 Avalon Ave, Muscle Shoals

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 2.95

Chevron 604 2Nd St, Muscle Shoals

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.