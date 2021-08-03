Local price review shows Florence diesel price, cheapest station
(FLORENCE, AL) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.31 depending on where in Florence they fuel up.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Florence area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at Fuel City at 2526 Avalon Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.2, listed at Sunoco at 29255 Cr-14.
The average price across the greater Florence area was $3.03, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$3.04
$3.34
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$2.91
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$3.06
$3.36
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.07
$3.37
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.14
$3.44
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
