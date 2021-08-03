Cancel
Florence, AL

Local price review shows Florence diesel price, cheapest station

Florence Dispatch
Florence Dispatch
 3 days ago
(FLORENCE, AL) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.31 depending on where in Florence they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Florence area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at Fuel City at 2526 Avalon Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.2, listed at Sunoco at 29255 Cr-14.

The average price across the greater Florence area was $3.03, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Fuel City

2526 Avalon Ave, Muscle Shoals
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$3.04
$3.34
$2.89

Marathon

105 Us-72 W, Tuscumbia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$2.91

Murphy USA

571 W Avalon Ave, Muscle Shoals
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$3.06
$3.36
$2.93

Delta Express

100 S Wilson Dam Rd, Muscle Shoals
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.07
$3.37
$2.95

Circle K

2525 Avalon Ave, Muscle Shoals
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.14
$3.44
$2.95

Chevron

604 2Nd St, Muscle Shoals
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Florence, AL
