Survey pinpoints diesel prices around La Crosse

(LA CROSSE, WI) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.15 if you’re buying diesel in La Crosse, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the La Crosse area went to Woodman's at 9515 Wi-16, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.04 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Kwik Trip at 3130 State Rd , the survey found:

The average price across the greater La Crosse area was $3.12, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Woodman's 9515 Wi-16, Onalaska

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.04

Kwik Trip 506 Cass St, La Crosse

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.84 $ 3.09

Kwik Trip 507 Lang Dr, La Crosse

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.84 $ 3.09

Kwik Trip 2002 Kwik Trip Way, La Crosse

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.84 $ 3.09

Kwik Trip 216 N 4Th St, La Crescent

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.84 $ 3.09

Kwik Trip 229 Oak Forest Dr, Onalaska

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.84 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.