Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
La Crosse, WI

Survey pinpoints diesel prices around La Crosse

Posted by 
La Crosse News Beat
La Crosse News Beat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E4RTQ_0bGL7gp900

(LA CROSSE, WI) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.15 if you’re buying diesel in La Crosse, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the La Crosse area went to Woodman's at 9515 Wi-16, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.04 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Kwik Trip at 3130 State Rd , the survey found:

The average price across the greater La Crosse area was $3.12, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Woodman's

9515 Wi-16, Onalaska
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.04

Kwik Trip

506 Cass St, La Crosse
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.84
$3.09

Kwik Trip

507 Lang Dr, La Crosse
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.84
$3.09

Kwik Trip

2002 Kwik Trip Way, La Crosse
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.84
$3.09

Kwik Trip

216 N 4Th St, La Crescent
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.84
$3.09

Kwik Trip

229 Oak Forest Dr, Onalaska
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.84
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

La Crosse News Beat

La Crosse News Beat

La Crosse, WI
39
Followers
136
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With La Crosse News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
City
La Crosse, WI
City
Woodman, WI
Local
Wisconsin Industry
La Crosse, WI
Traffic
La Crosse, WI
Business
La Crosse, WI
Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Greater La#Wi#Kwik Trip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
CollegesPosted by
The Associated Press

Pause on student loan payments extended through January

The Biden administration on Friday announced that federal student loan payments will remain suspended through January 2022, extending a pause that began at the start of the pandemic and was scheduled to expire next month. The Education Department said this will be the final extension. Borrowers will not have to...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Resurgent Taliban take provincial capital, kill Afghan govt spokesman

KABUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents captured an Afghan provincial capital and killed the government's senior media officer in Kabul on Friday amid a deteriorating security situation as U.S. and other foreign troops withdraw. A police spokesman in southern Nimroz province said the capital Zaranj had fallen to the...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

IOC removes two Belarus coaches, sprinter says order came from 'high up'

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Two Belarus coaches who cut short sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya's Tokyo Games have had their accreditation revoked and were removed from the athletes village, the IOC said on Friday. Athletics head coach Yuri Moisevich and team official Artur Shumak were asked to leave the Olympic village,...
ProtestsPosted by
The Associated Press

Gym owner pleads guilty to assaulting officer in Jan. 6 riot

A New Jersey gym owner on Friday became the first person to plead guilty to assaulting a law enforcement officer during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Scott Kevin Fairlamb’s deal with federal prosecutors could be a benchmark for dozens of other cases in which Capitol rioters clashed with police. Fairlamb’s attorney said prosecutors will recommend a prison sentence ranging from about 3 1/2 to 4 1/4 years, but the judge isn’t bound by that term of the plea agreement.
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Athletics-Simply 'amazing' Felix claims record 10th medal

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - She may have one more race to go but American Allyson Felix has already clinched an Olympic sendoff worthy of her astonishing career. She won a record 10th Olympic medal on Friday after finishing third in the 400 metres, becoming the most decorated woman in track and field history as she surpassed Merlene Ottey in the all-time Olympic medal table in her final individual Olympic race.

Comments / 0

Community Policy