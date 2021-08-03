Survey pinpoints diesel prices around La Crosse
(LA CROSSE, WI) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.15 if you’re buying diesel in La Crosse, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the La Crosse area went to Woodman's at 9515 Wi-16, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.04 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Kwik Trip at 3130 State Rd , the survey found:
The average price across the greater La Crosse area was $3.12, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.84
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.84
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.84
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.84
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.84
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
