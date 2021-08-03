Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Fairbanks
(FAIRBANKS, AK) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.12 in the greater Fairbanks area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Fairbanks area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.29, at Gas Line at 80 5Th St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.41, listed at Safeway at 30 College Rd.
The average price across the greater Fairbanks area was $3.33, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.74
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.65
$3.77
$3.89
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.65
$3.85
$4.25
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$3.79
$3.89
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.65
$3.85
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.67
$3.82
$--
$3.31
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
