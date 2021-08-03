Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Fairbanks

(FAIRBANKS, AK) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.12 in the greater Fairbanks area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Fairbanks area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.29, at Gas Line at 80 5Th St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.41, listed at Safeway at 30 College Rd.

The average price across the greater Fairbanks area was $3.33, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Gas Line 80 5Th St, Fairbanks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.74 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Fred Meyer 930 Old Steese Hwy, Fairbanks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.65 $ 3.77 $ 3.89 $ 3.29

Holiday 575 Johansen Expressway, Fairbanks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ 4.25 $ 3.29

Fred Meyer 3755 Airport Way, Fairbanks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ 3.29

Holiday 4105 Geist Rd, Fairbanks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ -- $ 3.29

Sourdough Fuel 1321 Wembley St, Fairbanks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.67 $ 3.82 $ -- $ 3.31

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.