Brunswick diesel price check shows where to save $0.58 per gallon

(BRUNSWICK, GA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.58 if you’re buying diesel in Brunswick, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Brunswick area on Tuesday, found that El Cheapo at 2002 S Commercial Drhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.91 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 2766 Us-17 S, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.49

The average price across the greater Brunswick area was $3.21, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

El Cheapo 2002 S Commercial Dr, Brunswick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ 3.11 $ -- $ 2.91

Sam's Club 10100 Canal Crossing, Brunswick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ -- $ 3.10 $ 2.99

Murphy USA 136 Altama Connector, Brunswick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.90 $ 3.13 $ 3.48 $ 3.05 card card $ -- $ 3.15 $ 3.51 $ 3.07

RaceTrac 5052 New Jesup Hwy, Brunswick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.05

RaceTrac 450 Canal Rd, Brunswick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.54 $ 3.05

Shell 2304 Glynn Ave, Brunswick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.05 $ 3.40 $ 3.70 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.