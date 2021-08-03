Brunswick diesel price check shows where to save $0.58 per gallon
(BRUNSWICK, GA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.58 if you’re buying diesel in Brunswick, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Brunswick area on Tuesday, found that El Cheapo at 2002 S Commercial Drhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.91 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 2766 Us-17 S, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.49
The average price across the greater Brunswick area was $3.21, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.90
$3.11
$--
$2.91
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.80
$--
$3.10
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.90
$3.13
$3.48
$3.05
|card
card$--
$3.15
$3.51
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.54
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.05
$3.40
$3.70
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
