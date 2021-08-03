Cancel
Brunswick, GA

Brunswick diesel price check shows where to save $0.58 per gallon

Posted by 
Brunswick News Watch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=072UZe_0bGL7e3h00

(BRUNSWICK, GA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.58 if you’re buying diesel in Brunswick, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Brunswick area on Tuesday, found that El Cheapo at 2002 S Commercial Drhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.91 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 2766 Us-17 S, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.49

The average price across the greater Brunswick area was $3.21, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

El Cheapo

2002 S Commercial Dr, Brunswick
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.90
$3.11
$--
$2.91

Sam's Club

10100 Canal Crossing, Brunswick
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.80
$--
$3.10
$2.99

Murphy USA

136 Altama Connector, Brunswick
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.90
$3.13
$3.48
$3.05
card
card$--
$3.15
$3.51
$3.07

RaceTrac

5052 New Jesup Hwy, Brunswick
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.05

RaceTrac

450 Canal Rd, Brunswick
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.54
$3.05

Shell

2304 Glynn Ave, Brunswick
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.05
$3.40
$3.70
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Brunswick News Watch

Brunswick News Watch

Brunswick, GA
