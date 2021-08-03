Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Portland station
(PORTLAND, ME) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.26 in the greater Portland area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Portland area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.03, at Sunoco at 1185 Forest Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Mobil at 518 Forest Ave.
The average price across the greater Portland area was $3.17, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.05
$3.11
$3.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.08
$3.43
$3.78
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.07
$3.17
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.35
$3.85
$3.12
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.35
$--
$3.12
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.03
$3.38
$3.73
$3.13
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
