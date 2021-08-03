Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Portland station

(PORTLAND, ME) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.26 in the greater Portland area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Portland area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.03, at Sunoco at 1185 Forest Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Mobil at 518 Forest Ave.

The average price across the greater Portland area was $3.17, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sunoco 1185 Forest Ave, Portland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.05 $ 3.11 $ 3.03

Irving 393 Commercial St, Portland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ 3.43 $ 3.78 $ 3.05

Atlantic Farms 460 Warren Ave, Portland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.07 $ 3.17 $ 3.07

Irving 264 Us-1, Falmouth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.35 $ 3.85 $ 3.12

Irving 251 Us-1, Falmouth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.35 $ -- $ 3.12

Irving 65 Gray Rd, Falmouth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.38 $ 3.73 $ 3.13

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.