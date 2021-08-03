Cancel
East Lansing, MI

Survey pinpoints diesel prices around East Lansing

East Lansing Today
East Lansing Today
 3 days ago
(EAST LANSING, MI) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.35 depending on where in East Lansing they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater East Lansing area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.14, at Sunoco at 1801 N Grand River Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.49, listed at Sunoco at 3450 Okemos Rd.

The average price across the greater East Lansing area was $3.27, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sunoco

1801 N Grand River Ave, Lansing
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.65
$3.14

Marathon

1000 E Mt Hope Ave, Lansing
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.15

CITGO

4221 Aurelius Rd, Lansing
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.43
$3.73
$3.15

Admiral

2626 N Grand River Ave, Lansing
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$3.37
$3.67
$3.17

CITGO

4019 S Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Lansing
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.27
$3.57
$3.18

Spagnuolo's

5746 Clark Rd, Bath
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.12
$3.42
$3.72
$3.18

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With East Lansing Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

