Survey pinpoints diesel prices around East Lansing

(EAST LANSING, MI) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.35 depending on where in East Lansing they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater East Lansing area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.14, at Sunoco at 1801 N Grand River Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.49, listed at Sunoco at 3450 Okemos Rd.

The average price across the greater East Lansing area was $3.27, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sunoco 1801 N Grand River Ave, Lansing

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.14

Marathon 1000 E Mt Hope Ave, Lansing

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.15

CITGO 4221 Aurelius Rd, Lansing

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.43 $ 3.73 $ 3.15

Admiral 2626 N Grand River Ave, Lansing

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 3.67 $ 3.17

CITGO 4019 S Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Lansing

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.27 $ 3.57 $ 3.18

Spagnuolo's 5746 Clark Rd, Bath

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ 3.72 $ 3.18

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.