Local price review shows diesel prices around Statesville

(STATESVILLE, NC) Savings of as much as $0.68 per gallon on diesel were available in the Statesville area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Statesville area went to Rickie's One Stop at 2580 Davie Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.57, at Love's Travel Stop at 229 Mocksville Hwy, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Statesville area was $3.15, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Rickie's One Stop 2580 Davie Ave, Statesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.39 $ 2.89

Gas House 1030 Salisbury Rd, Statesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

BP 1205 E Garner Bagnal Blvd, Statesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

CITGO 3208 Taylorsville Hwy, Statesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

CITGO 3078 Hickory Hwy, Statesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Ingles 718 Sullivan Rd, Statesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.23 $ 3.48 $ 3.04

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.