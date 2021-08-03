Cancel
Statesville, NC

Local price review shows diesel prices around Statesville

Statesville Updates
 3 days ago
(STATESVILLE, NC) Savings of as much as $0.68 per gallon on diesel were available in the Statesville area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Statesville area went to Rickie's One Stop at 2580 Davie Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.57, at Love's Travel Stop at 229 Mocksville Hwy, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Statesville area was $3.15, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Rickie's One Stop

2580 Davie Ave, Statesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$3.39
$2.89

Gas House

1030 Salisbury Rd, Statesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$--
$--
$2.95

BP

1205 E Garner Bagnal Blvd, Statesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99

CITGO

3208 Taylorsville Hwy, Statesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$2.99

CITGO

3078 Hickory Hwy, Statesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.99

Ingles

718 Sullivan Rd, Statesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.23
$3.48
$3.04

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Statesville, NC
