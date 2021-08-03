Cancel
Cookeville, TN

Cookeville diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.60

Posted by 
Cookeville Daily
Cookeville Daily
 3 days ago


(COOKEVILLE, TN) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.60 depending on where in Cookeville they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Cookeville area went to Murphy USA at 780 S Jefferson Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.49, at Sunoco at 1200 Browns Mill Rd , the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.23, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Murphy USA

780 S Jefferson Ave, Cookeville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$2.99
$3.19
$2.89

Shell

891 W Jackson St, Cookeville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$--
$--
$3.02

Exxon

1569 W Broad St, Cookeville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.69
$3.02

Shell

921 E 10Th, Cookeville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$3.32
$3.69
$3.08

Mapco

8 N Willow Ave, Cookeville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.04
$3.34
$3.15

Marathon

1009 N Washington Ave, Cookeville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.59
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Cookeville Daily

Cookeville Daily

Cookeville, TN
139
Followers
131
Post
11K+
Views
With Cookeville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

City
Cookeville, TN
Local
Tennessee Traffic
