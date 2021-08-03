Cookeville diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.60
(COOKEVILLE, TN) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.60 depending on where in Cookeville they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Cookeville area went to Murphy USA at 780 S Jefferson Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.49, at Sunoco at 1200 Browns Mill Rd , the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.23, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$2.99
$3.19
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$--
$--
$3.02
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.69
$3.02
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$3.32
$3.69
$3.08
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.04
$3.34
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.59
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
