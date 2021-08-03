Cookeville diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.60

(COOKEVILLE, TN) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.60 depending on where in Cookeville they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Cookeville area went to Murphy USA at 780 S Jefferson Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.49, at Sunoco at 1200 Browns Mill Rd , the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.23, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Murphy USA 780 S Jefferson Ave, Cookeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 2.89

Shell 891 W Jackson St, Cookeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ -- $ -- $ 3.02

Exxon 1569 W Broad St, Cookeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.02

Shell 921 E 10Th, Cookeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.32 $ 3.69 $ 3.08

Mapco 8 N Willow Ave, Cookeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 3.15

Marathon 1009 N Washington Ave, Cookeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.