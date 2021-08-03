Survey pinpoints State College's cheapest diesel

(STATE COLLEGE, PA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.23 depending on where in State College they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater State College area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.36, at Sam's Club at 381 Benner Pike. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.59, listed at Sunoco at 106 N Atherton St.

The average price across the greater State College area was $3.56, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sam's Club 381 Benner Pike, State College

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ -- $ 3.36 $ 3.36

Sunoco 106 N Atherton St, State College

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

Sheetz 120 Southridge Plaza, State College

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.95 $ 3.59

Sheetz 1781 N Atherton St, State College

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.95 $ 3.59

Sheetz 223 Colonnade Blvd, State College

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.95 $ 3.59

Sheetz 101 Valley Vista Dr, State College

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.95 $ 3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.