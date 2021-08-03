Cancel
State College, PA

Survey pinpoints State College's cheapest diesel

State College Voice
State College Voice
 3 days ago
(STATE COLLEGE, PA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.23 depending on where in State College they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater State College area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.36, at Sam's Club at 381 Benner Pike. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.59, listed at Sunoco at 106 N Atherton St.

The average price across the greater State College area was $3.56, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sam's Club

381 Benner Pike, State College
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$--
$3.36
$3.36

Sunoco

106 N Atherton St, State College
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$3.59

Sheetz

120 Southridge Plaza, State College
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.95
$3.59

Sheetz

1781 N Atherton St, State College
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.95
$3.59

Sheetz

223 Colonnade Blvd, State College
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.95
$3.59

Sheetz

101 Valley Vista Dr, State College
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.95
$3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

State College Voice

State College Voice

State College, PA
With State College Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

