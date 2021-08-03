Diesel survey: Sanford's cheapest station

(SANFORD, NC) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.30 in the greater Sanford area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Sanford area on Tuesday, found that Marathon at 3420 Wicker Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Exxon at 2629 Hawkins Ave , which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29

The average price across the greater Sanford area was $3.08, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Marathon 3420 Wicker St, Sanford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Murphy Express 3288 Nc-87 S, Sanford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.03 $ 3.33 $ 3.01

Circle K 1007 Spring Ln, Sanford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.18 $ 3.59 $ 3.04

Exxon 1130 N Horner Blvd, Sanford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.15 $ 3.54 $ 3.04

Exxon 2062 S Horner Blvd, Sanford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 3.11 $ 3.52 $ 3.04

Circle K 2206 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Sanford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.15 $ 3.59 $ 3.04

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.