Diesel survey: Sanford's cheapest station
(SANFORD, NC) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.30 in the greater Sanford area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Sanford area on Tuesday, found that Marathon at 3420 Wicker Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Exxon at 2629 Hawkins Ave , which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29
The average price across the greater Sanford area was $3.08, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.49
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$3.03
$3.33
$3.01
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$3.18
$3.59
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$3.15
$3.54
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$3.11
$3.52
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$3.15
$3.59
$3.04
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0