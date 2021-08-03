Cancel
Harrisonburg, VA

Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Harrisonburg's cheapest

Harrisonburg Times
 3 days ago
(HARRISONBURG, VA) Savings of as much as $0.56 per gallon on diesel were available in the Harrisonburg area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Harrisonburg area went to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1942 Port Republic Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.95 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.51, at Pilot at 3634 N Valley Pike, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Harrisonburg area was $3.04, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Walmart Neighborhood Market

1942 Port Republic Rd, Harrisonburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.37
$2.95

Liberty

764 E Market St, Harrisonburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99

Mobil

1010 W Market St, Harrisonburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.69
$2.99

CITGO

1011 N Main St, Harrisonburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$2.99

Exxon

1001 E Market St, Harrisonburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.59
$2.99

Speedway

1437 S Main St, Harrisonburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.22
$3.33
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Harrisonburg, VA
ABOUT

With Harrisonburg Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

