Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Harrisonburg's cheapest

(HARRISONBURG, VA) Savings of as much as $0.56 per gallon on diesel were available in the Harrisonburg area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Harrisonburg area went to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1942 Port Republic Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.95 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.51, at Pilot at 3634 N Valley Pike, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Harrisonburg area was $3.04, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Walmart Neighborhood Market 1942 Port Republic Rd, Harrisonburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.37 $ 2.95

Liberty 764 E Market St, Harrisonburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Mobil 1010 W Market St, Harrisonburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 2.99

CITGO 1011 N Main St, Harrisonburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Exxon 1001 E Market St, Harrisonburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

Speedway 1437 S Main St, Harrisonburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.22 $ 3.33 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.