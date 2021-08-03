Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Harrisonburg's cheapest
(HARRISONBURG, VA) Savings of as much as $0.56 per gallon on diesel were available in the Harrisonburg area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Harrisonburg area went to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1942 Port Republic Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.95 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.51, at Pilot at 3634 N Valley Pike, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Harrisonburg area was $3.04, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.37
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.69
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.59
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.22
$3.33
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
