Thirsty truck? Here's Lebanon's cheapest diesel
(LEBANON, PA) Savings of as much as $0.19 per gallon on diesel were available in the Lebanon area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Lebanon area on Tuesday, found that USA at 1999 E Cumberland Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.4 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sheetz at 195 Rocherty Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.59
The average price across the greater Lebanon area was $3.51, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.40
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.18
$--
$--
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.17
$3.57
$3.57
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.18
$3.47
$3.77
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.16
$3.46
$3.76
$3.55
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0