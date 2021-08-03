Thirsty truck? Here's Lebanon's cheapest diesel

(LEBANON, PA) Savings of as much as $0.19 per gallon on diesel were available in the Lebanon area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Lebanon area on Tuesday, found that USA at 1999 E Cumberland Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.4 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sheetz at 195 Rocherty Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.59

The average price across the greater Lebanon area was $3.51, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

USA 1999 E Cumberland St, Lebanon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.40

Weis Markets 800 S 12Th St, Lebanon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.18 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

Turkey Hill 1201 W Maple St, Lebanon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ 3.57 $ 3.57 $ 3.49

Rutter's 1621 West Cumberland Street, Lebanon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.49

Speedway 2190 Cumberland St, Lebanon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.18 $ 3.47 $ 3.77 $ 3.49

Speedway 302 E Evergreen Rd, Lebanon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 3.76 $ 3.55

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.